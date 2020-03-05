South Africa: Western Cape MEC Ready to Curb GBV

5 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Western Cape Social Development MEC, Sharna Fernandez, has welcomed the announcement of six additional State-owned properties, which will be used as safe havens for women and children, who are victims of abuse.

"The safe houses will help to protect women and children from abusers and put distance between them and the perpetrator," said Fernandez.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille announced on Wednesday that an additional six properties are being made available in the Western Cape and two in Gauteng.

Four such shelters were handed over in Tshwane in 2019.

"The issue of safe houses has always been an issue since we never have enough, considering the numerous cases of violence in the Western Cape.

"When a victim of gender-based violence (GBV) called us in the middle of the night to report abuse, we did not have a place to evacuate them," Fernandez said.

The six properties in the Western Cape are in Garden Route, West Coast, Central Karoo District Municipalities, while the two Gauteng properties are in the City of Johannesburg Metro Region.

"These are key areas that have been identified as the focal point where violence has been prevalent," said Fernandez.

De Lille said more properties in all provinces are being identified to be handed over for use as shelters in the coming months.

Officials from Public Works and Infrastructure are currently assessing properties within the City of Cape Town, Drakenstein, Overberg and Cape Winelands District Municipalities.

"To ensure the safety and protection of survivors of GBV, who are fleeing from abusive relationships and family violence, the exact locations of these properties will not be revealed," Fernandez said.

