Kenya: Sonko Defends Move to Handover Key Functions to National Govt

5 March 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dismissed claims that he was forced to sign a deal handing over key county functions to the national government, dismissing critics as part of the cartels out to hold the city hostage.

He spoke at the Citizen TV on Wednesday night, when he appeared on the Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show, where he spoke publicly for the first time since signing an agreement with the national government to handle key functions of Health, Transport and Planning.

"Nobody forced me to sign any agreement," he told host Jeff Koinange, "I am the one who came up with the idea and we agreed how to implement it."

Insisting he is still the Governor, Sonko said, "There are a lot of cartels in this Nairobi and that is why I thought it wise to involve the president [Uhuru Kenyatta] because Nairobi will be safe under his hands."

He dismissed claims that by handing over key functions for management by the central government, he ceased to be Governor.

"I am still the Governor," he declared, "Let people stop spreading propaganda, the fact that I was barred from accessing office because I am facing corruption charges does not mean I am not the Governor. I am remain in charge."

And he urged Nairobians to support the agreement he signed with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa at State House last week.

"Public participation has started, and I urge city residents to support the move because it is at the best interest of this city," he said.

Already cases have been filed in court seeking orders to quash the agreement, with petitioners arguing that it is illegal because there was no public participation.

During the JKL interview, Sonko did not dwell much the cases, saying it will be prejudicial.

