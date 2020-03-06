Rwanda: Why Few Girls Have Embraced TVET

Nadia Uwitonze is a 21-year-old third-year student pursuing a course in electrical and electronic technology at IPRC Gishari, Rwamagana District.

Uwitonze is also one of the ten female students in a class of 38. The decision was not an easy one to make to pursue her dream course. Every so often, she was told how girls rarely manage to excel in such subjects, which are deemed easier for her male classmates.

This, coupled with the fact that only 25 per cent of the 3,081 students who graduated from Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centres (IPRCs) last year, were female can be intimidating to most girls aspiring to pursue vocational related courses.

Uwitonze explains that the wrong perceptions surrounding the technical and vocational courses can be blamed on the fact that few girls embrace TVET.

She explains that while she was still in secondary school, most of her fellow students would point out how joining a polytechnic required one to be well versed with physics and mathematics, which most girls found intimidating.

"Most girls are intimidated by these courses because they think that they require physical ability. Others think that the subjects are too complicated, but also, not being able to see many females graduating in these courses discourages the rest," she said.

Uwitonze, however, decided to follow her heart and go to a technical school and looking back, she is proud of her choice.

"I did not come here by accident. This has always been my dream. People out there are complaining about unemployment, but for us, it is easy to employ yourself and create jobs for others after school. This is in some way better than pursuing other courses," she explains.

However, Uwitonze says that being a female technical and vocational training graduate comes with its own challenges.

"You always meet people who are sceptical about your abilities. They mostly cannot seem to understand how a woman can be an electrician but I prove them wrong with my abilities. Hopefully, this attitude will change gradually," she says.

Uwitonze hopes to create a company of electricians.

The Deputy Principal for Academics and Training at IPRC Gishari, Dominique Ingabire, says that the number of girls attending academic institutions can be blamed on the lack of awareness on the subjects provided at IPRCs.

For instance, he says that there is a need to debunk a perception that students who attend IPRCs are those who had fewer marks in national exams, which Ingabire said is not true.

Ingabire also pointed out the issue of culture which pushes girls to join some trades more than others, often categorising some courses or jobs as female or make.

"Our country is targeting a future that is knowledge-based. It is also part of the Government's strategic plan that attendance of polytechnics hits 60 per cent by 2024. We are going to need hands-on skills which are provided through polytechnic schools," she recalled.

Students weigh in

Aline Ishema, 19, Senior Six Student pursuing Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) at G.S St Aloys Rwamagana is one of the students who were given an opportunity to tour the IPRC and learn more about what the institution has to offer.

"What impressed me is the fact that unlike before, everything is easier today. In plumbing, for instance, we have seen how to cut a water tube using a machine, without exerting a lot of physical energy. It's encouraging because what we don't need to use lots of energy," he said.

She said she is interested in pursuing plumbing and carpentry.

Her classmate Evelyn Ishimwe, 18, says that she feels confident enough to pursue any course of her choice.

"I feel that anything is possible. I think I can even build a house. I do not think to pursue polytechnics could be my first option since I am studying Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) right now, but should I join this campus, I will pursue civil engineering. It is a very marketable course," she says.

On its list of resolutions, the National Leadership Retreat held February 2020 vowed to increase the number of TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) schools and devise a strategy to make them more accessible and affordable.

The Vice-Chancellor of Rwanda Polytechnics; Dr James Gashumba told The New Times that efforts to engage more girls were paying off but not yet where they should be.

"The per centage of girls in TVET schools is around 48 per cent. That may sound fine but the girls are many more in certain trades like hospitality but when you look at trades that seem a bit heavy, like welding, carpentry, plumbing, masonry, there are very few girls," he explained.

Gashumba said the challenges were mostly related to mindset and one of the solutions lies in increasing female role models in the TVET education system.

"When we compare with the previous years, we can see that the gap is reducing, we will keep organising awareness campaigns and also look for women with success stories in polytechnics so that young girls find role models," he explained.

Today, there is only one female principal in eight IPRC schools across the country.