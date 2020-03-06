South Africa: ANC and EFF 'Ready for By-Elections' As City of Tshwane Placed Under Administration

Photo: South African Tourism/Flickr
The administrative capital of South Africa, Pretoria. The city falls under the metropolitan municipality of Tswhane.
5 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley and Lizeka Tandwa

The ANC in Tshwane says it is ready to hit the ground running for possible by-elections after it was announced the City of Tshwane would be placed under administration.

On Thursday morning, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the City would be placed under administration, the council dissolved, and by-elections would take place within 90 days of the appointment of administrators.

Following the announcement, the ANC in Tshwane held a press briefing where it accepted the decision to have the council dissolved.

"The ANC in Tshwane will now go to its structures to communicate the decision of the provincial executive and start preparations for by-elections to be held in May 2020," the ANC chairperson in Tshwane, Dr Kgosi Maepa, said.

Maepa conceded that the party had made mistakes which resulted in an ultimately loss the metro in the 2016 local government elections. "Give us an opportunity, we will never repeat those mistakes again."

Ready for by-elections

The EFF said it was ready to go into a new round of by-elections.

"We welcome the opportunity to go to elections and give our people the democratic right to elect a leadership with a fresh mandate to lead Tshwane towards functionality.

"We are ready to go into a fresh round of elections and will organise our membership and ground forces towards a decisive victory," EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said in a statement.

He added Tshwane residents would now have an opportunity to constitute a functional municipality after months of lack of direction and poor service delivery.

Pambo lamented the metro not having a city manager, mayoral council or mayor, adding council sittings have collapsed since last November.

Coalition government

The DA claimed control of Tshwane in 2016 through a coalition after the elections ended in a hung council. No party in the metro won an outright majority and the DA subsequently made a deal with the EFF who played kingmakers in Tshwane.

Maepa said plans were already afoot to begin the electioneering process despite threats by the DA to challenge Makhura's decision in court.

The DA's chairperson in Gauteng, Mike Moriarty, said while the DA was looking at a legal challenge, it would start looking at electioneering strategies.

"It would be highly imprudent if we didn't start doing the necessary now to prepare for elections. We will be doing that without a doubt, but we are also very confident with the prospects of success in court," he added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
City of Tshwane Placed Under Administration in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.