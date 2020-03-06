Kenya: FKF President Race - Ole Magelo, Akaranga Throw in the Towel

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirants Alex Ole Magelo and Moses Akaranga have crashed out of the race, Nairobi News has established.

The duo had earlier expressed intent of unseating incumbent Nick Mwendwa but have since gone under.

"Akaranga lost interest after the (nullified) county elections last November (2019). He had invested in a number of aspirants who all fared badly," explained a source.

Ole Magelo was also reported to have lost interest in contesting following the sideshows and politics that have since characterised the process.

Akaranga is the former Vihiga governor while Ole Magelo previously served as the Nairobi county assembly speaker.

The duo's withdrawal leaves Mwendwa, former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya, Gor Mahia's Chief Executive Lordvick Aduda, former FKF vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak and Nairobi businessman Simon Mburu as the men who are still interested in contesting in the elections set for March 26.

These aspirants have, however, failed to present their nomination papers to FKF's Electoral Board and are all depending on the outcome of an ongoing court case so as to stand a fighting chance.

The initial FKF polls slated for December 3 were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) whose chairman John Ohaga ruled there wasn't enough public participation over the exercise, and that the Electoral Board at the time, led by Prof Edwin Wamukoya was not properly constituted.