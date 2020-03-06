Kenya: DCI Kinoti to Explain Death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti will today (Thursday) end the mystery surrounding the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, an officer who was attached to the Office of the Deputy President and a key witness in the fake Sh39 billion arms deal, who died in unclear circumstances.

Mr Kinoti is expected to issue a statement that will reveal the finer details on the death that was first reported as a suicide on February 20.

Reports claim that the officer was killed by people well known to him who also deleted data from his phone and deactivated his social media pages.

Mr Kinoti's statement may also provide the link between the officer's death and the ongoing Sh39 billion case involving former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others.

Reports indicate that the 33-year-old officer was a key witness in the case and the information he was in possession of is yet to be revealed.

But it is not clear whether Kenei was still alive on February 18, the day his wife Judith Yegon and father John Chesang received money sent to them via his phone.

They received Sh35,000 and Sh10,000 respectively.

The family's attempts to reach him that day and the day after to know what the funds were for were futile, as he did not pick up or return their calls.

On February 20, the Office of the Deputy President sent a brief statement to the nation announcing the "disappearance" of one of its officers.

Shot in the chin

"One of the security officers who was on duty on Thursday, February 13, when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited the Office of the Deputy President and who was required to record a statement, among others, has not done so and neither has he reported on duty since Wednesday, February 19, the day he was scheduled to appear before the DCI. A search for the officer has been launched," read the statement.

At 2pm on the same day, Embakasi Police Station officers responding to a call by a resident of Villa Franca in Imara Daima, Nairobi, found Kenei's body lying in his house and bearing a gunshot wound. Next to the body was a suicide note and a pistol. In their report, the officers claimed that he had committed suicide.

On February 26, Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Kenei had been shot in the chin, a day or two before his body was found.

"From what we have seen, we think this house was the primary scene where everything happened," he said.

Detectives later established that the officer was killed in a well-managed style meant to conceal murder.

According to sources, Kenei received and led Mr Echesa and his company into the DP's office at Harambee House on the day they were arrested. A secretary is said to have been surprised and demanded to know how Mr Echesa had gained access to the office. Detectives believe that Kenei was acting on the instructions of a high-ranking person in the office.

A burial committee said that Kenei will be accorded the honour of a fallen officer.

The National Police Service has taken over burial arrangements. He will be buried in his Chemasisi Village in Nakuru County on Saturday.

"Police have told us that my son was a government officer and they will take charge of his burial," Mr John Chesang, the fallen officer's father, said yesterday.

"We had slated viewing of the body for Thursday but police said that we move it to Friday. The event will be open to the public. Every resident is welcome to see my son," he said.

Detectives questioned family members for several hours on Tuesday. "The officers wanted more information about the same issue and then left," said a member of the family.

On Wednesday, burial plans were in top gear at their Chemasisi Village home. "The family was given the chance to bury our son this coming Saturday. We are prepared to give him a befitting send-off," he said.

Mr Chesang denied reports that there was tension in the family.

"Everyone is welcome for the burial despite reports that there is tension at home. It is not the case, we are calling on every Kenyan to join us and condole with us," he said.