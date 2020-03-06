Kenya: Fully Recovered Philemon Otieno Ready for Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno who has been sidelined for four months due to injury says he has fully recovered and is ready to play in Sunday's Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards.

The match will be held at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and it will be the 89th meeting between the two most successful clubs in the country which boast of huge fan base.

HEAVY DEFEAT

Gor Mahia won first leg match 4-1 and Leopards, who have registered four wins in the last five matches will be angling to avenge that heavy defeat.

Otieno who is nicknamed 'Mbish' confirmed to Nairobi News during Monday's training session at Camp Toyoyo that he is fit and has been working out with the rest of the team.

"I'm fit and ready for selection to feature in any match and if given a chance by the coach this weekend, I am more than ready to shine and make my team victorious. As you have seen I'm training just like other players and I'm happy I have fully recovered," said Otieno.

He is yet feature in the match day squad for K'Ogalo in the past league matches although he says doctors have given him the go ahead to be on the pitch.

UPPER HAND

Otieno also dismissed the notion that Gor Mahia will not have an upper hand over their opponents compared to other derbies of the recent past.

"Both of the two clubs are wining their matches and this make the game more difficult but we are determined to emerge victorious. Just because we have been conceding goals doesn't put us at par with them. Football is won on the pitch and that is what we shall do," he said.

Otieno was injured during the return leg of the first round of the 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier pitting Harambee Stars against Taifa Stars at Kasarani in August 2019.