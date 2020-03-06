Kenya: 87 Kenyans Have So Far Sealed Tokyo Tickets, Others Still Fighting On

Eighty-seven Kenyan sportsmen and women have so far qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with more than 100 Kenyan fans having already purchased tickets to watch their stars in action at the Summer Games.

And what has pleased the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) is that the gender ratio for those who have qualified is almost 50-50, with more athletes expected to qualify in the next three months.

And Team Kenya's head of delegation for Tokyo Olympic Games, Waithaka Kioni, is delighted that Kenya has managed to qualify female athletes in boxing as well as in tae kwon-do in recent times.

At the same time, Kingdom Sports Group, a firm that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given the rights to sell Olympic Games tickets in Kenya, has asked for more allocation following increased interest by Kenyans.

On Tuesday, Kingdom Sports Group Managing Director, Daniel Beniston disclosed that there has been between 10 to 15 per cent increase from Kenyans seeking tickets to Tokyo Summer Games compared to the 2012 London Olympics, hence the move to increase the ticket allocation for Kenya.

The final public sale of tickets will take place on Saturday at 9am on the company's website kingdomsg.com.

The tickets range from US 29 (Sh2,900) to US$ 1,320 (Sh132,000) depending on the day, events to be held and the arena where the events will be held.

Commonwealth Games flyweight bronze medallist, Christine Ongare was among the two Kenyans to have qualified from the Africa boxing championships that ended on Saturday in Dakar, Senegal.

The other is featherweight boxer Nick "Commander" Okoth.

Faith Ogalo, a third year student at Kibabii University, won her heavyweight final to qualify during the Africa tae kwon-do qualifiers on February 24 in Rabat. She was the only Kenyan to have qualified for the Olympics in the sport.

"It feels extremely good to have more female athletes from Kenya qualifying for the Olympic Games for the first time," said Kioni, adding that he looks forward to having more qualify from karate, cycling, judo, canoe slalom, weightlifting, wrestling, beach volleyball, badminton, shooting and archery whose qualifiers will run between March to May this year.

The disciplines with athletes who have qualified are tae kwon-do, boxing, swimming, indoor volleyball women and rugby sevens men and women.

Kioni said they hope to send a squad of at least 100 men and women to Tokyo even as NOC-K availed an additional Sh10 million to help the federations that are yet to go through their respective qualifiers to do so.

NOC-K provided equal amount of money last year to its affiliates to assist them in their "Road to Olympic Games."

"The government has also been kind to support teams travelling for qualifiers in the last two months, and on behalf of federations, we express our gratitude especially to the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed," said Kioni, who was flanked by NOC-K secretary general Francis Mutuku and committee members Shoiab Vayani and Paurvi Rawal.

"Additional tickets will be allocated to Kenya since we have made 2020 Tokyo organisers understand the demand with more Kenyans seeking to travel for the games," said Beniston, who said details on the country's allocation and the number of Kenyans who have bought the tickets remain confidential.