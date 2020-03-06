Kenya/Comoros: Free Entry for Harambee Stars Versus Comoros Match

Football fans will not pay a cent to watch the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification match between Kenya and Comoros in Nairobi.

This clash is primed for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on March 25 and on Thursday, leading online betting firm Betika announced it had agreed on an Sh3 million partnership with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to waive the gate charges.

"We are absolutely thrilled to support the Harambee Stars, we believe today's announcement comes at an opportune time when our team needs all the support it can get to further cement their chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations," explained John Mbatiah, Betika's Business Head.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa added: "It is our belief that the waiver of gate charges will not only enable thousands of fans to attend the game but will also create an enabling atmosphere for our team to get a positive result from the match. I urge Kenyans to show up in large numbers."

Kenyan fans have generally shied away from the stadiums in recent years as a result of several factors including the increased passion for European football and incidents of hooliganism and drug abuse witnessed during such high profile matches.

On the pitch, Harambee Stars, under the management of coach Francis Kimanzi, require an outright win against the lowly but vastly improved islanders to revive their chances of a successive qualification to the continental showpiece.

Stars have drawn their opening two matches away to Egypt and at home to Togo by an identical one-all scoreline, with Micheal Olunga and Johanna Omollo scoring the two goals.