Nigeria: 3 Suspected Cases of Coronavirus Under Isolation in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for health, Professor Akin Abayomi yesterday disclosed that Lagos now has three suspected cases of suspected coronavirus under isolation in Lagos.

The Commissioner who announced this on his Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi last night said the results of the tests of the three persons are being awaited.

His tweet reads: "We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are been expected ".

