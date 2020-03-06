Kenya: Betting Firm OdiBets Launches Nairobi Odimtaani Cup

OdiBets, a Kenyan betting firm, has launched the Nairobi Odimtaani Cup at the Laico Regency Hotel, Nairobi.

A first-of-a-kind programme, the Odimtaani Cup is set to bring together teams from Nairobi County that will battle it out for the grand prize of Sh500,000.

The tournament will see Odibets sponsor the grassroots tournament to a tune of Sh20 million, which will include the prize money, kitting of all participating teams and tournament logistics.

The event, which was graced by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa, brought together various stakeholders from the football industry among them former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno, who gave a motivational talk to young footballers on discipline in sports.

The football tournament, which will be a two-month-long competition, is set to bring together over 140 teams from Nairobi which will play against each other with the finals set for May 3, 2020, at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.

The top Scorer, Best Player and Best Goalkeeper will each receive a cash prize and gift hamper.

Late last year, FKF inked a multi-million deal with Odibets aimed at growing local football talent at the grass-root level.

The three-year deal saw all FKF county leagues renamed Odibets County leagues beginning this season.

The betting firm has also managed to provide playing kits to the various teams playing in the County League.

Speaking during the event, Odibets Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi noted that the tournament was in line with Odibet's vision of growing untapped talent from the grassroots to national and finally the international level.

"Through this tournament, we hope to harness and foster the immense untapped potential that our grass-root teams have. As we start this journey, we take pride in youth development and believe that our brand resonates with the needs of the clubs that are set to participate in this tournament," Sayi said.

"The Odimtaani Cup is set to help nurture raw football talent from the mtaa to national and international levels," he added.

Mr Mwendwa stated that, as FKF, they have welcomed the Odimtaani Cup and were looking forward to nurturing local talent in the country through the tournament.

"Today, once again, we mark an important milestone with the coming of this partnership, which is a major boost to grassroots football."

"Grassroot is the starting point to almost all the stars we adore at the national level, that's why in the four years we have been in office much of our efforts have been and will remain putting our focus and energy in developing grassroots football.

"As a federation, we are thankful to Odibets for being our core grassroots football partner. Their commitment in supporting football mashinani is very much appreciated by the larger football family," he added.