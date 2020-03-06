Kenya: Kinoti - Kenei Wanted to Record Statement Day to His Murder

5 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

The late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei had sought to record a statement with the police a day before he was murdered, Director of Criminal Prosecution (DCI) George Kinoti has said.

Mr Kinoti, during a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, said that the late officer called a colleague to inquire and be guided on how to record a statement with the police.

"The deceased on February 19, 2020, called a close friend a colleague and inquired to be guided on how to record a statement which implied that the late officer was ready to record a statement on the 19th," Mr Kinoti said.

There was no police record found in regards to the late Kenei missing the day before his death as it was earlier claimed.

The deceased was found dead in his house, he had on pyjamas with no shoes or socks.

The 33-year-old officer is reported to have been a key witness in the ongoing investigation of fake Sh39 billion arms scandal involving former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and three others.

The information Mr Kenei he was in possession of is yet to be revealed.

At the Thursday press conference, Head of homicide said Kenei's death "was 100 percent linked to the fake Sh39B arms deal".

The deputy head of Investigations said no suspects have been arrested so far and that investigations were still ongoing.

