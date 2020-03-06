Kenya: Victor Wanyama 'Can't Wait' for Montreal Impact Debut

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama has declared himself fit and ready to turn a new leaf at his new club Montreal Impact.

Wanyama Wednesday ended his seven-year stay in England, where he featured for topflight clubs Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, when he put pen to paper to a three-and-a-half year deal at the Canadian outfit.

The move was inspired by lack of playing time after struggling with a series of injuries that saw him spiral down the pecking order at Spurs. The 28-year-old says his last days at Spurs are now behind him and he is eager to reinvent himself in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

"In football you have these things (injuries). That was three years ago but now I'm feeling strong again so I'm looking forward to enjoying the games again. I didn't play for a bit of time at Spurs but I've been training hard. I'm physically fit and the rest I leave it to the manager. That's his job, my job is just to work hard and impress him, the rest is for him (to decide)," said Wanyama after his first training session with his new club on Wednesday.

Impact sit joint-top of the Eastern Conference having beaten New England Revolution 2-1 in their opener last weekend. Wanyama could make his debut for Impact against FC Dallas in the MLS this Saturday but he is waiting for the club to sort out his paperwork.

"Honestly I don't have any idea (when the papers will be ready). I wish it was even ready by now. I've met the team and my teammates are really nice, they are very hardworking and willing to fight for the team. It's like a family how they are close to each other. I'm happy to see that kind of spirit because that's what a winning team needs and they have it. I can't wait for the papers to be ready," said a beaming Wanyama.

Wanyama becomes the third Kenyan to play in the MLS after Lawrence Olum and Handwalla Bwana. Olum won the MLS title with Sporting Kansas City in 2013 and Wanyama will be looking to emulate him. Wanyama has won trophies abroad notably with Scottish giants Celtic and he will hope to add the MLS title to his collection.