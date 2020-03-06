Kenya: Victor Wanyama Keen to Emulate Chelsea Legend Drogba

5 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama wants to follow in the footsteps of Ivorian great Didier Drogba at his new club Montreal Impact.

Wanyama, just like Drogba in July 2015, swapped London for Montreal on Wednesday when he agreed to a three-and-a-half year deal with Impact.

While Wanyama joined Impact from Tottenham Hotspur, Drogba left Chelsea for the Major League Soccer side in July 2015.

"I think it's quite good for me because I have been in the (English) Premier League. I know the Premier League well, MLS has been growing as well. I think it's on its 25th season and to see how it has been growing made it easy for me to come here join this league.

"I want to try and pass MLS to the African community. A few players have done that, Didier (Drogba) was here, Bacary Sagna was here, Saphir (Taider). I also want to make awareness of MLS in East Africa and Africa in general," said Wanyama on Wednesday," said Wanyama.

Wanyama reflected on the 2015 season when Drogba fired Impact to the Eastern Conference semi-finals scoring an impressive 12 goals saying he wants to better the Ivorian's exploits.

"2015 they (Impact) had a really good year. For me being here I just want to emulate or try and surpass that. That's my ambition, I hope we can achieve that with my teammates," revealed Wanyama.

The 28-year-old is yet to win a continental title despite reaching the final of the Uefa Champions League last year with Spurs. He hopes that during his stay, Impact can replicate their 2014/15 run in the Concacaf Champions League and win.

"I don't know how they call it (Champions League) here so it's good if I can have a taste of it, it's even better. Hopefully we can do well and also get into the finals," added the Kenyan international.

Impact sit joint-top of the Eastern Conference having beaten New England Revolution 2-1 in their opener last weekend. Wanyama could make his debut for Impact against FC Dallas on Saturday if his paperwork is sorted in good time.

