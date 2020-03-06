Kenya Open-Bound Amateurs Sharpen Claws at Sigona

Four of the six amateurs, who will be in action at next week's Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club, are among a star field heading to Sigona Golf Club this weekend, for the 2020 Sigona Bowl.

The four are the leading amateur golfer in 2019 Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club, Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Paul Muchangi of Limuru, Nyali's Daniel Nduva who finished second in last year's Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, and Muthaiga's Mutahi Kibugu, one of the two juniors nominated by the Junior Golf Foundation.

However, missing in the draw at Sigona where the event is once again sponsored by Kibo Sports Limited, will be Taimur Malik of Muthaiga, who is currently in school in South Africa, and Tanzania's Victor Joseph who won the 2019 Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play championship title.

The four who are among of a field of 105 for the 54-hole Sigona Bowl, are using the event as a final tune up before they shift to Karen for the official practice rounds on Monday or Tuesday.

But taking on them at Sigona will be, among others, Simon Njogu from the Great Rift, who missed a place in the Open narrowly, Peter Rimui, Michael Karanga, veteran Francis Kimani and a host of youngsters, led by home player Adam Tayebjee and Leo Zurovac of Vet Lab and Muthaiga's Njoroge Kibugu.

At the nine-hole Machakos Golf Club, Sawran Singh who has served the club as the chairman several times including the past two years, has managed to bring together a field of 144 players including some from as far away as Eldoret.

LADY CAPTAIN'S PRIZE

Singh was also instrumental in transforming the 96 years old course into greens from browns in 2007.

This weekend's tournament, which comes after the successful Valentine's Golf Day, is sponsored by ICDC and its affiliate companies such as AON Minet, Almasi Bottlers, KWAL and Development Bank of Kenya.

Some of the locals drawn include the on-form Ibrahim Lande who during the Valentine's Golf Day, posted an impressive score of 42 points to win ahead of Samuel Thairu.

Also eyeing the Chairman's Prize will be some of the club's leading players of the likes of James Ndunda, Larry Wambua, Tim Ruhiu, Jackson Nzioki, and Francis Njeru.

Meanwhile, action continues at Ruiru Sports Club with the Lady Captain's Prize (Mary Muthoni) which follows last weekend's Captain's Prize where Fr. James Kinuthia beat a big field of 261 golfers to claim the KCB Bank sponsored event.

This weekend's tournament, which marks the end of Muthoni's one-year tenure, has a field of 250 players and is sponsored by, among others, Landmark Motors, Coca-Cola and Radiant Group of Hospitals.

Like last weekend, a small purse of Sh50,000 will be at stake for several professionals who have been invited.

Last weekend, Thika's Simon Ngige led the pros after firing level par 72.

On the other hand, the East Africa Breweries sponsored Johnnie Walker golf series comes to an end this weekend with the grand finale at Vet Lab Sports Club where over 200 players including the various winners of the several events played across the country, will be battling it out for a number of prizes, courtesy of Johnnie Walker.