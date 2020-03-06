Kenya: Sports CS Amina - It's All Systems Go for U-20s

Kenyan authorities say they are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and have assured nations preparing to send athletes to Nairobi of safety ahead of the World Under-20 Championships.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Thursday said the Kenyan government, World Athletics and World Health Organisation (WHO) are in constant touch concerning the coronavirus (Covid-19) threat.

The CS spoke yesterday at the unveiling of the World Under-20 Championships' logo in the company of the championships' chief executive officer Mike Rabar and Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei.

She also assured that all preparations for the July 7-12 competition are on schedule, and that the Kasarani venue will also be ready in time for the May 2 World Athletics Continental Tour.

"We are in constant conversation with World Athletics and WHO over the coronavirus situation, hence there should be worries. They have assured us the two events will proceed as scheduled," Amina assured diplomats who attended yesterday's launch.

"We want to make sure that Kasarani is ready for the Continental Tour that will act as a dry run for world under-20," said Amina, adding that work at the Nyayo National Stadium is almost complete and the venue should be ready to host the Beyond Zero Half Marathon on Sunday. The iconic Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani, will be closed partially in the next two weeks to allow for renovations for the Continental Tour and under-20 competitions.

Amina confirmed that close to 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Austria and France, have confirmed their interest in the under-20 event.

She noted that minor renovations at the Kenyatta University Athletes' Village for the world under-20s will start at the end of April immediately the university management hands over the facility to the Local Organising Committee. "There will be minimal renovations at the Athlete Village and Kasarani since the facilities are still in great shape having hosted athletes for the 2017 World Under-18 Championships," noted Amina.

"They should be ready for a world class treatment and championships."

Amina explained that the 2020 World Under-20 Championships' logo was personally picked by President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying it resonates well with Kenyan athletes and the national flag colours.

Rabar said the track at Kenyatta University will be laid in two weeks since the glue, whose absence made it impossible for work to continue, was on its way.

"The budget was approved sometimes back and the rehabilitation at the tracks, seating area, ablution and media centre at Kasarani should start," said Rabar.

Rabar noted that Germany, Austria and Spain have already sent advance parties and booked their places in the Athletes' Village.

"France and Great Britain are among other countries expected next week to assess the amenities for the event," said Rabar.