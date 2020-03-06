Africa: CEO's Forum Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

5 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Anthony Kitimo

The 8th edition of the Africa CEO Forum has been postponed indefinitely in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus spread around the world.

The forum, scheduled to be held March 8-10 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, has been deferred to a date to be announced later.

"We regret to inform you that in light of the circumstances around the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Africa CEO Forum has been postponed to a later date, which will be announced shortly. We would also like to apologise to all our delegates and speakers, who will have been inconvenienced by this difficult decision," reads a notice to participants.

About 1,800 delegates from around the continent, mainly business and political leaders, were expected to discuss issues affecting the continent in the event organised by Paris-based Jeune Afrique Media Group.

Top on the agenda being the role of African capitalism in the age of digital disruption; Africa's successful economic integration and Ecowas's move towards a single market and currency.

Five presidents; Alassane Ouattara (Côte d'Ivoire), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Macky Sall (Senegal), Mahamadou Issoufou (Niger)and Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), as well as Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were expected.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.