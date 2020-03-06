Africa: CEO's Forum Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

The 8th edition of the Africa CEO Forum has been postponed indefinitely in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus spread around the world.

The forum, scheduled to be held March 8-10 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, has been deferred to a date to be announced later.

"We regret to inform you that in light of the circumstances around the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Africa CEO Forum has been postponed to a later date, which will be announced shortly. We would also like to apologise to all our delegates and speakers, who will have been inconvenienced by this difficult decision," reads a notice to participants.

About 1,800 delegates from around the continent, mainly business and political leaders, were expected to discuss issues affecting the continent in the event organised by Paris-based Jeune Afrique Media Group.

Top on the agenda being the role of African capitalism in the age of digital disruption; Africa's successful economic integration and Ecowas's move towards a single market and currency.

Five presidents; Alassane Ouattara (Côte d'Ivoire), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Macky Sall (Senegal), Mahamadou Issoufou (Niger)and Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), as well as Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were expected.