South Africa: Perhaps What We Fear in Solitude Is Merely Solitude Itself

5 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

Sitting high above the valley, I'm drawn away from my outer life, loosened from its cultural moorings. Between the silence and the birdsong something else is hovering, needing words, just off the edge of perception. 'Nature's text', the Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton called it.

Not sure why I am here, now that I'm here. As city traffic swirled round and phones rang, the idea of spending time alone in a tent in the wild was alluring, so I gave myself good reasons. I had days to spare and needed wilderness detail for a book I'm writing. The area is beautiful and empty. The weather was holding.

But sitting here as the sun hauls down the day and alien, old-gold rocks loom monstrously about, I'm no longer so sure. What was it, exactly, that I was pursuing?

The silence, but for the occasional zip of a prowling fly, is utter. Is that crickets or just the sound of empty ears? Warmth is being leeched out of the air and the little blue tent looks unbelievably lonely against the towering cliff wall. My head's throbbing from the four-hour drive and the heat of the day - not yet a headache, but pressure...

