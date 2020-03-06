Rwanda: I Had a 'Memorable Experience' in Rwanda - PSG Legend Djorkaeff

Paris Saint-Germain and France football legend Youri Djorkaeff has spoken highly of Rwanda and its 'warm hospitality' following his four-day visit to the country.

Djorkaeff, 51, said this while sharing football insights during a meet-and-greet session with PSG fans in Rwanda on Tuesday evening at Kigali Convention Centre.

The chat marked the end of Djorkaeff's visit to Rwanda, which was in line with the three-year deal signed between Rwanda and PSG in last December, aimed at showcasing Rwanda's vibrant creative and cultural scene to the world.

During his stay, the 1998 World Cup and 2000 Euro champion with France trekked the majestic mountain gorillas in the Volcano National Park and visited the Africa Rising Cycling Centre for a fun off-track cycling experience in Musanze District.

The French football legend, who is also the CEO of FIFA Foundation, also trained with youngsters at Amahoro Stadium before meeting Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju with whom they discussed football development projects, particularly Football Educate and FIFA Football for Schools that will be implemented in Rwanda.

"It was really a great experience. I got to see mountain gorillas, the volcanoes and trained with young kids. I hope a team like PSG comes to Rwanda not just because of the partnership but because Rwanda is a fantastic place to visit," he said.

Separately, Belise Kariza, the Chief Tourism Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB), a PSG first team player will next visit Rwanda in the next two months.

Without divulging details, Kariza noted that, through the partnership, Rwanda will set up a football academy in Huye District, Southern Province, with a goal that the academy can produce football stars who are able to play at the highest level - for teams of the PSG calibre.

Beginning 2021, Kariza added, a special 'Rwanda-Paris' week will be organised where different players in the creative industry like painters, fashion designers and musicians, will travel to Paris to promote Made in Rwanda brand through their arts.