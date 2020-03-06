Nigeria: Aliyu Reinstates Commitment to Sustainability of SDGs in FCT

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has assured of the FCT Administration commitment to the continuity and sustainability of all ongoing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects in the territory.

Aliyu stated this during the opening ceremony of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), annual gender advocacy and sensitization summit on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) celebration held in Abuja.

The Special Assistant, Media, to the minister, mr. Austin Elemue, in a statement said the SDGs are meant to develop people in the rural communities.

The minister who was represented by the Deputy Director in charge of gender, Mrs. Josephine Adigwe, called for dialogue among critical stakeholders at national and state levels to influence policy for effective implementation of SDGs across the 36 states and FCT.

The minister revealed that the FCT Administration is making efforts in ensuring that all the out of school children, especially the girl -child are brought back to school with more investment in the education sector.

In her remarks, the National President of NCWS, Dr. Gloria Shoda, noted that it is important for women to be part of the planning, implementation and monitoring of all schemes and strategies of the Sustainable Development Goals for the desired results in terms of gender balancing.

"We have the power to re-write the gender inclusiveness narrative in this country. The impression that women can easily be replaced must be corrected. We must make ourselves irreplaceable," she said.