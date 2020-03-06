Nigeria: 80,000 Children From Other States Begging in Nasarawa - Governor

6 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victoria Onehi

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule says over 80,000 children, between the ages of five and seven, were sent by their parents from different states to go and beg in Nasarawa.

The governor said his administration had to protect and provide for them.

He spoke in Abuja yesterday when he visited the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq,

He said indigenes of the state were also internally displaced in different states and needed help to be resettled back home.

The minister said 48,637 persons had benefitted from the Conditional Cash Transfer initiative; and 12,200 others from the N- Power programme in Nasarawa State.

She said: "The National Social Investment Programme has been embedded in the mandate of the ministry for sustainability. It is targeted at the vulnerable, the less privileged, among others.

In the Home Grown School Feeding Program, 170,630 children from primary 1 to 3 are being fed daily, with 2,433 cooks employed. We have some IDPs in Nasarawa too as part of humanitarian challenges, but we have charged agencies under the ministry to ensure the IDPs are taken care of. We hope to get the support of critical stakeholders to achieve our mandate."

