Rwanda: Basketball - IPRC-Huye Eye Women's Day Tourney Glory

IPRC-Huye women's basketball team have fired warning to rival hopefuls that they will be targeting the title of the 2020 Women's Day Tournament, which starts Friday at Amahoro Stadium.

The three-day competition will be concluding Sunday.

It is for the third year running that the local basketball governing body (Ferwaba) is organising the tournament. APR are title holders after beating the Hoops Rwanda 67-64 in last year's final.

In an interview on Thursday, IPRC-Huye head coach Jean Claude Muhirwa told Times Sport that his side will not settle for anything other than the top prize of the tournament.

"We are top of the table in the league, this is the same momentum we want to display in the women's day tournament. We won't settle for less, the title is what we are targeting," he said.

The former champions have been placed in Group B alongside Huye District archrivals UR-Huye as well as the women's national U-18 team.

Holders APR make Group A, which also comprises Ubumwe and the Hoops Rwanda.