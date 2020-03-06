Nigeria: Igbo Still Marginalised in Nigeria - Gowon

6 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

Abuja — Fifty years after his administration ended a brutal civil war with the Igbo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), confessed, yesterday, that the Igbo nation had been marginalised in Nigeria's polity.

Gowon, who spoke at a public event organised by Igbo Leadership Development Foundation, called for the adoption of appropriate measures to ameliorate the pains of the Igbo.

Gowon, who was represented by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, spoke at the debate for National Unity with the theme: "Federal Character, Restructuring and Rotation of Presidential Power in Nigeria."

The former head of state, who ended the Nigerian civil war with the slogan 'No Victor, No Vanquished', said Nigeria had what it takes to cater adequately for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or creed.

The former leader, however, suggested the convocation of a constitutional debate on restructuring to undertake a holistic correction of the observable imbalances that had kept Nigeria down over the years with a view to making progress and promoting national unity and cohesion.

He said: "I believe that a lot of injustice has been done to the Igbo and a constitutional debate on restructuring must address all imbalances and restore hope and confidence.

"Nigeria is big enough for all of us and I believe that the Igbo, Middle Belt and the Yoruba are the true Nigerians because if you look round our borders, people came from abroad and are still coming but Ndigbo have always been there, Middle Belt people have always been there, even Yoruba have always been there.

"People who came in yesterday who have a duty of respect are now the ones talking. Going forward, we must create a federal democracy that will respond positively to all the aspirations of our people not about East-West but all about working together in equality, bringing in the youths and the women to build a new Nigeria."

The former head of state pointed out that Nigeria remains incomplete without Ndigbo, adding that the nation needed to properly harness the intelligence, creativity and hard work of Ndigbo for national growth and development.

According to Gowon, God did not make mistake by making Ndigbo part and parcel of Nigeria. He, therefore, called for justice, equity and fair play in Nigeria.

Gowon maintained that while restructuring was critical to national advancement, it must be carried out in an atmosphere of tolerance and love for one other.

"I am not a friend of hate speech and bitterness but a friend of patriotism because Nigeria is dear to my heart and I believe in bright future of Nigeria and Ndigbo and that together, we can make our country great," he said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.