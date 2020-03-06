Nigeria: NAHCON Chair Calls for Reduction in Hajj Fare to Receive Major Boost

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) efforts to reduce the cost of Hajj has receive a major boost from an unlikely group (accommodation and Catering service providers in Saudi Arabia) who have pledged their support to bring down the prices of their services.

The group expressed their support during a visit to the NAHCON office in Makkah recently said they were in support of the Commission's effort pointing out that a reduction in the prices would increase the number of intending pilgrims from Nigeria.

The group affirmed their genuine desire to work harmoniously with the current board to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims pay less for the same quality of services rendered in the past

Earlier the Chairman /CEO of the Commission, Alh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, while addressing the group calls for concerted effort from the stakeholders to unite in achieving the objectives of reduction in Hajj Fare and uplifting the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims.

He said the resolve of the board to reduce the 2020 Hajj Fare was consistent with the yearnings and aspiration of the Government as well as the people irrespective of their leaning.

In the words of the Chairman "our board intend to achieve at least 10percent reduction and to match reality with expectations. Our board and the entire staff of the commission have adopted this single declaration. Therefore, we are all committed to achieving the Declaration" he said.

Alh Zikrullah stated that the Commission would ensure that both parties - the pilgrims and the Service Providers - would be better and happy for the effort as it would guarantee higher turn out of pilgrims with attendant profit for them. "I'm here to ensure that you and the pilgrims are happy this year and even in the future by accepting to reduce the amount on Accommodation and other services. We, therefore, need your support to do this" " he added.

Speaking in the same vein, the Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammed Bulkachuwa praised the Commission's decision and expressed the parliament full support for the effort. "We are proud of NAHCON. We know that all eyes are on you now both from the Government and the people especially with the change of baton of the leadership. The expectations are very high but be assured that the Senate is quite solidly behind you in this task. Whatever may be your obstacle, we are ready to assist you to surmount it if not for anything but do it for the sake of Allah "

Also speaking on behalf of the Forum of State Chairmen and Secretaries, Alh Sarkin Pawa who also doubled as the Chairman of Zamfara pilgrims Welfare Board said the forum shared the ideal of the commission to ensure the utilization of Hajj slot allocated to Nigeria. "We are fully behind the aspiration of NAHCON and we will back them to the hilt. Both of us are like siamese twins, whatever is good for one is good for another", he said.

The Chairman of Shuraka Khair Group who is also a major player in the service industry, Musa Hamid echoed similar similar sentiment with a pledge to support the initiative of the Commission to drive down the price of in the 2020 Hajj.

The commission also extort same support and assistance from the Saudi Deputy Minister of Hajj in Makkah, the Chairman of Muttawif of African Non Arab Countries, the Adilla Establishment in Madina as well as the Andalus Group of Companies in Madina.

The Commission started its Inspection of state accommodation, Catering facilities and negotiation of prices in Saudi Arabia. The exercise which is one of the preconditions for the negotiation of prices will be concluded on March 2nd. The Inspection Team which were divided into three groups and whose report will form the basis for negotiation is a major plank on which the board desire to provide Succour for the pilgrims reside.

Each of the Team is headed by a Director in the Commission with five other members including representatives of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Nigerian Consulate in Jedddah as well as members of the Senate and House of Representative Committees on Foreign Affairs and Hajjj Matters.

Vanguard Nigeria News