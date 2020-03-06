Nigeria Needs Quality Power Supply - NERC

Prof. James Momoh, Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission ( NERC ) says Nigeria needs a quality energy supply to ensure sustainable economic growth.

Momoh stated this at a public hearing organised by Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC), on Thursday in Yola.

He said that the public hearing was organised to gather information on tariff review in pursuant to the commissions' tariff regulations, as part of efforts to ensure stable power supply in the country.

"We are here to monitor the ongoing public hearing on tariff review organised by YEDC and at the end to make recommendations on some important areas.

"We have our observations on what Nigerians think and want because Nigeria needs a quality power supply.

"And we are going to make sure that Distribution Companies (Discos) losses are reduced and customers only pay for what they consume," he said.

Momoh said the commission was making effort to ensure Nigeria start manufacturing electricity meters and other energy supply equipment.

Also speaking, Umara Mustapha, Managing Director of the YEDC, assured that complaints raised by the customers would be looked into and resolved.

Commenting on the non-availability of prepaid electricity meters, Mustapha said the company needs about 400, 000 prepaid meters for consumers under its catchment areas.

The director assured electricity consumers of improved service delivery, adding that the company adopted proactive measures to achieve stable supply.

Godiya Mamza, a customer from Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa, decried the proposed tariff increase and exorbitant electricity billing by the company.

Mamza said that it was desirable for the Discos to ensure stable supply and standardised billing before electricity tariff increase.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the public hearing rejected the proposed tariff increase and called for the distribution of prepaid electricity meters in the state.

