Senegal/Liberia: Wafu Women's Tourney Semifinals - Liberia Lose 2-1 to Senegal

6 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Face Cape Verde for 3rd Place Saturday

Liberia's bid to reach the grand final of the 2020 WAFU women's tournament ended on Wednesday, March 4, as they lost 2-1 to Senegal in Bo, Sierra Leone.

Senegal's Guinah Ndiaye scored the opener in the 18th minute through a header from a corner, before Daye Diakite made it 2-0 in the 34th minute after Liberia's defense struggled to clear the ball out of the danger area.

It was all about Senegal in the first period, a deserving two goals lead, as Liberia's attack posed no threat to the Senegalese defense with the frequent long over balls.

Despite her consistent outstanding performance during games, Paulinho Agbostu started from the bench. Coach Robert Lartey made only one substitution by placing Pauline on the bench, but introduced her at the closing minutes of the first half.

Lartey and his girls had a good halftime team talk, which showed its worth through their second half performance. The second half was keenly contested with Liberia getting a consolation when Angeline Kieh converted a spot-kick in the 55th minute. The spot-kick resulted from a handball in Senegal's penalty area.

Minutes after slotting home a consolation, Liberia kept Senegal's defenders on their heels through their attacks and created more chances, but were unlucky to get an equalizer.

Despite the 2-1 defeat, coach Lartey received commendation from Liberians for his efforts in getting the promising Liberian female team to the semi-finals of the WAFU women's tournament maiden edition.

Liberia will take on Cape Verde who lost 4-0 against Mali, in the Third Place Playoff on Saturday, March 7, at the Wusum Stadium in Makeni.

