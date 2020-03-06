Liberia: Deadline for Fishing License Payment Extended to April 4

The President's mandate followed series of consultations with stakeholders including NaFAA and in addition to the one-month grace period.

President George Manneh Weah has mandated the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) to give a one-month grace period to all fishermen fishing in the territorial waters of Liberia, beginning Wednesday, March 4, 2020, to enable them raise money to pay their license fees.

The issuance of this mandate now means the enforcement of fishing license payment will begin on the 4th of April, 2020.

On the 21st of February, 2020, a group of concerned fishermen communicated to the office of President Weah, seeking intervention in addressing the increment in the Fisheries License Fees announced by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

The same group had earlier petitioned members of the Legislature to intervene.

NaFAA Director General, Emma M. Glassco, has been on a campaign since the beginning of the year to raise awareness about fishing licenses and related policies

"The President, being very cognizant of the prevailing economic situation in the country and, as a leader who shared the experiences of the fishermen, has decided to intervene in the situation", a NaFAA release says.

The President's mandate followed series of consultations with stakeholders including NaFAA and in addition to the one-month grace period. NaFAA's new fisheries fees adjustment are as follow:

That the 15 horse power (hp) engine will be classified with the first category of motorized boats; hence, the first category will now cover 1-15 HP. This category will pay the amount of US$250;

Motorized boats in the category of 16 to 40 horse power will pay US$475.00 for their license fees.