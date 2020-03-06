Liberia: Deadline for Fishing License Payment Extended to April 4

6 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The President's mandate followed series of consultations with stakeholders including NaFAA and in addition to the one-month grace period.

President George Manneh Weah has mandated the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) to give a one-month grace period to all fishermen fishing in the territorial waters of Liberia, beginning Wednesday, March 4, 2020, to enable them raise money to pay their license fees.

The issuance of this mandate now means the enforcement of fishing license payment will begin on the 4th of April, 2020.

On the 21st of February, 2020, a group of concerned fishermen communicated to the office of President Weah, seeking intervention in addressing the increment in the Fisheries License Fees announced by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

The same group had earlier petitioned members of the Legislature to intervene.

NaFAA Director General, Emma M. Glassco, has been on a campaign since the beginning of the year to raise awareness about fishing licenses and related policies

"The President, being very cognizant of the prevailing economic situation in the country and, as a leader who shared the experiences of the fishermen, has decided to intervene in the situation", a NaFAA release says.

The President's mandate followed series of consultations with stakeholders including NaFAA and in addition to the one-month grace period. NaFAA's new fisheries fees adjustment are as follow:

That the 15 horse power (hp) engine will be classified with the first category of motorized boats; hence, the first category will now cover 1-15 HP. This category will pay the amount of US$250;

Motorized boats in the category of 16 to 40 horse power will pay US$475.00 for their license fees.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.