Namibia: Defaulting Endombo Residents Face Eviction

4 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — About 20 tenants of Endombo compound in Tsumeb were on Tuesday served with eviction notices under heavy police presence for failure to pay rent since 2017. Earlier reports suggested the number to be close to 300, but this figure was denied by the property owner, Christo Groenwald.

The failure to pay rent is apparently a form of protest by tenants bemoaning high rentals and the legitimacy of the property ownership.

The eviction comes weeks after the leader of the opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), McHenry Venani proposed a motion that was adopted in parliament suggesting that Endombo compound be expropriated for fair compensation.

He proposed that the land be expropriated to establish decent housing for the residents.

The notices were served by the messenger of court John Puleston, and tenants were given until the 17th of this month to vacate, failure to do so, trespassing cases would be opened with the police, warned the sheriff.

The sheriff was escorted by members of the police, as the situation is tense after residents allegedly threatened to harm anyone including Groenewald who would stand in their way.

Tenants have revolted against Groenewald who they dispute being the legitimate owner of the property. In addition, they claimed that rental prices are too high, ranging from N$350 to N$2 500, but which is disputed by Groenewald who says rent is fixed at N$560. "We will not move from this place until he proves he is the legitimate owner of this compound. Else we will cause havoc, there will be bloodshed. We will burn this place. Groenewald does not own this place to be taking our hard-earned money," stressed group spokesperson Johannes Kamati. Groenewald told New Era he was open to a fair discussion which warrants a reasonable compensation, hinting that the government has never approached him for deliberation on the issue.

He in the same vein questioned the government's interest in the property now.

"I fail to understand why expropriation will be in the public's interest, unless the government wants to give the property to the residents free of charge. This property was managed in a decent manner since the year 2002 and I have contributed much in terms of providing accommodation to those without housing. It has been managed in the public's interest while under my ownership," stated Groenewald. "It is my opinion that it would have been appropriate for government officials to engage with me prior to this motion being tabled to obtain all the relevant facts. Now the opposition has found a vote-scoring opportunity to table the motion and everybody else has fallen for it. It appears to me that politicians have lost their senses to distinguish between what is right and what is wrong," he stressed in a statement last week.

Groenewald said the word 'expropriation' makes every property owner uneasy, thus he urged the government to engage him directly for a win-win solution.

"Unfortunately, up to now, nobody has engaged with me," he said.

-osimasiku@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.