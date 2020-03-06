South Africa: Boyfriend Arrested After Body of Woman Found in Brick-Covered Hole

6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A man will appear in the Elliot Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

The 24-year-old woman's body was found by police on Wednesday in a brick-making yard near Pola Park. Her remains were hidden in a hole and covered with bricks.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni, the sister of the accused called the police on 29 February and told them her brother had "killed his girlfriend".

"The police acted swiftly and took the male suspect, aged 30 years old, to a scene where he pointed out the body of the deceased. The victim's body had visible bruises," Tonjeni said.

"The suspect was arrested and charged with murder, and he will appear in the Elliot Magistrate's Court on Friday."

Elliot Eastern Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, strongly condemned the "senseless attack and killing of innocent women".

Ntshinga commended the swift response resulting in an arrest.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.