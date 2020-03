Ghana's Under-20 women's team, Black Princesses, have left the country to participate in an invitational friendly with the Moroccan senior women's national team.

The match comes off on Sunday, March 8.

A team of 18 players led by Coach Yusif Basigi and technical staff left Accra via Air Maroc on Thursday dawn for the game which will be played in commemoration of this year's International Women's Day.

The team is expected to return a day after the game.