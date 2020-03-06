Ghana: Youth Urged to Embrace Legacy of Nkrumah

Bolgatanga — The Assembly member for the Zoliba-Tindongo electoral area in Nabdam in the Upper East Region, Charles Taleog Ndanbon, has appealed to the citizenry particularly the youth to embrace the legacy of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He mentioned some of them as patriotism, selflessness and unity of purpose which if the citizenry had embraced wholeheartedly would have developed the country far better than it is.

Mr Ndanbon, who was addressing the youth in his electoral area on Wednesday, as a prelude to the commemoration of his birthday, which falls today and coincided with Independence Day, told them Dr Nkrumah was such a man who, at a critical political moment, led the fight to rescue the people of the Gold Coast from British colonial bondage through a successful social revolution.

He urged the citizenry to reflect deeply on the legacy left behind by the first President by burying their political differences and offering constructive criticisms to the government to help turn the fortunes of the country around.

"You must not allow yourselves to be used by any selfish politician to foment trouble in the forthcoming general election since the nation has made some significant gains in the field of democracy, good governance and rule of law which has become the envy of comity of nations and should not allow such reputation to be derailed," Mr Ndanbon cautioned.

Whilst calling on women particularly mothers to educate and sensitise the youth on the dangers in engaging them to foment trouble, the Assembly member also called on the leadership of political parties to educate and sensitise their members, well wishers, sympathisers and supporters to desist from politics of insults, harassment and intimidation.

He entreated the security agencies, Electoral Commission, media and other stakeholders in the electoral processes to be neutral in discharge of their assigned duties and roles, chaos in the election period to avoid confrontation and state panic.