Ghana: Ansah, Quaye Vow to Devour Each Other At Independence Day Boxing

All is set for Independence Day's boxing extravaganza to get underway tomorrow at the Bukom Boxing Arena with two of Ghana's sworn boxing rivals, Sheriff 'One Time' Quaye and Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah to headline activities.

Dubbed "Independence Day Rumble," the fight night - under the auspices of the Bukom Fist of Fury and Box Office Promotions, forms part of activities to celebrate Ghana's Independence Day celebrations.

Sheriff and Ansah would go at each other for the third time, having promised to settle things once and for all as both boxers have won each of their two meetings.

More interestingly, the fight would serve as the final eliminator for the Commonwealth lightweight title.

At the final press conference yesterday ahead of the bout, both boxers expressed their readiness to give patrons a night to remember.

Sheriff has promised a massive comeback to dethrone the reigning national lightweight champion, Ansah.

"One Bullet is the best now and I must beat him to take my place at the top. I have been looking forward to this fight and nothing would stop me from winning," he stated.

Responding, Ansah described his opponent as 'a toothless boxer who cannot bite' and would be punished on the night.

He vowed to end the fight in the fifth round, adding that, "I will knock him continuously in the first three rounds and finish him off in the fifth.

"I need the Commonwealth title and would go all out in the final eliminator to show the entire continent how strong and experienced I am," he stated.

In other fights of the night, Felix Ajom will face off with veteran Abdul Malik Jabir in a national super featherweight championship.

In a featherweight contest, Alfred Lamptey will battle it out with Raymond Commey, while a UBO All Africa cruiserweight championship would see Lambert Fogoum and Stephen Abbey slug it out.

Faisal Abubakari and Francis Appalo will fight in an eight round super lightweight contest with John Laryea and Mustapha Appiah going at each other in a featherweight contest.

In a super middleweight contest, Charles Adamu faces Jones Quarshie while Karan Singh and Prince Tetteh would square off in a middleweight contest.

Patrick Okine will fight in a WABU lightweight contest with a yet-to-be-announced opponent, while Abubakari Samed faces another yet-to-be-named opponent in a welterweight contest.

A Consultant to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Moses Foh Amoaning, said the event formed part of the 63rd Independence Day celebrations and urged Ghanaians to troop to the venue to celebrate the occasion with boxing.

He said they were committed to give Ghanaians quality fights in a bid to raise the standards of boxing in the country.