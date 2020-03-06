Namibia: Tourists Warned Against Carrying Large Sums of Money

27 February 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Kehemu — Tourism ministry spokesperson Rome Muyunda has cautioned tourists against carrying large sums of money, saying this makes them an attractive target for robbers.

"We appeal to tourists not to drive around with a lot of cash in their possession, as that can pose a risk for them to get mugged. It is better to use credit and debit cards," Muyunda said.

The tourism ministry spokesperson made the remarks in the wake of a robbery of two French tourists in Kavango East last week Wednesday. The French couple was robbed of N$75 000 outside Rundu at Kambowo village along the Trans-Caprivi Highway.

According to the police in Kavango East, the suspects stopped the tourists and grabbed the car keys before getting away with their bags. The suspects also fled with an iPhone and cash in euros, which is equivalent to N$75 000. "This is really regrettable that tourists continue to be violated here in Namibia after continued calls to the entire citizens of this country to respect and honour the dignity of tourists," said Muyunda.

Muyunda also appealed to tourists visiting Namibia to be cautious. "Even though it is human whenever somebody is asking for assistance, we know it calls on your conscience to assist, we also want them to be very cautious whenever rendering assistance to anyone especially to strangers," he said.

Muyunda said tourists should always observe the situation and put their safety first. "But I think the most important call is to our people in terms of Namibians - let's treat tourists with respect, let's not violate them. These are people that are contributing to the economy of the country through job creation and income-generating activities," he added.

