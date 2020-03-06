Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls Man Kills Drunk Wife

A Victoria Falls man surrendered himself to the police Thursday after he allegedly punched his drunk wife to death when he found her drinking beer at a local bar on Wednesday night.

Siboniso Sibanda, aged 40, who works as a general hand at a farm in the area, also pushed his now deceased wife, Auxillia Nkomazana, aged 31, to the wall causing her some head injuries and bruises all over the body.

According to a report made to the police, Sibanda knocked off from work around 6pm and found Nkomazana and the couple's kids not at home.

Upon inquiring from neighbours, he was told that his wife had left the minor children at a friend's place in the same Mkhosana suburb as she went to drink beer.

He found her drunk at Chinotimba bar and pulled her home while assaulting her along the way.

When they got to their matrimonial house in Mkhosana, the woman was bruised on the face, head and died in her sleep at night.

"The now deceased went to bed around 10pm after the fight as Sibanda went to pick up the children. He discovered that she had died after midnight and he tendered himself over to the police," read part of the police report.

Some residents close to the couple said the now deceased was in the habit of leaving her children, aged eight and two, alone as she went for a beer drink.

She would sometimes sleep over and return home in the morning, sources said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not comment on the matter saying he had not received the details of the case Thursday evening.

Sibanda was however said to be in police custody charged with murder and was expected in court this Friday.