Zimbabwe: Depressed Zim Economic Climate Casts Pall Over Africa CEO Indaba - Binha

Roundtable executive chair, Oswell Binha has lamented that the country shall this month host the CEO Africa Roundtable when its economic environment remained depressed.

He was addressing journalists in Harare Thursday ahead of the upcoming 2020 CEO Africa Roundtable edition scheduled for 18 to 20 March in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

"The new socio-economic order has created new risks and uncertainties, rising political tensions, economic and commercial disruptions and destabilising feedback loops between changing international relations and worsening poverty levels," Binha said.

"The 7th edition of the Roundtable will thus tackle issues to do with increased socio-economic risks, global political risks, global political knowledge and skills, engagements with politicians.

"Business and civil society leaders whilst remaining politically neutral and building sustaining trust such that as country, we get ready to embrace the opportunities presented by the new order of global economics shaped by the 4th industrial revolution."

Binha added, "Africa has embarked on ambitious programme to integrate continental markets for goods and services through the Continental Free Trade Area, with free movement of businesspersons and investments."

"This is expected to boost Intra Africa Trade through harmonisation and coordination of trade liberisation and facilitation instruments across the RECs and across Africa in general."

The delegates will hear from experts and policy makers on the roadmap and prospects of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Roundtable aims to create smart African CEOs by amplifying issues to do with self-awareness, learning agility, confidence to lead through uncertainty, management competencies, self-management ethics, communication and negotiation, problem solving, decision making and team building.

CEO Africa Roundtable has invited renowned high-powered speakers and industry practitioners from across world, who include Njeri Rionge, a female multimillion-dollar entrepreneur from Kenya. She is nicknamed the lioness of Africa.

Among other high profile guests is Sibongile Sambo, CEO of SRS Aviation, a multimillionaire and first black female to own an aviation services company in Africa; Veli Ndaba, author, speaker, consultant and life coach; Alemayehu Geda, Professor of Economics at Addis Ababa University; Brian Kagoro, a renowned lawyer and civil society leader.

Said Bimha, "Accordingly, we are expecting the major political players who include Dr Nkosana Moyo, J M Busha, Zanu PF, and the MDC president, in addition to civil society and private sector leaders to discuss deeply the socio-political and economic tribulations of Zimbabwe in a pluralistic manner in pursuit of holistic national solutions."