Rwanda: Cricket - Nominees Revealed for RCA Excellence Awards

Pankaj Vekaria, the right-hand batsman and fast bowler for Kutch Tigers Cricket along with Telugu Cricket Club pair of Orchide Tuyisenge and Eric Niyomugabo have been nominated for the Male Player of the Year award.

The glittering event to honor the top-performing cricketers - in different categories - from the 2019 season takes place this Friday, March 6, at Kigali Serena Hotel.

Diane Bimenyimana, batter Henriette Ishimwe and Olive Dusabimana are vying for the Female Player of the Year accolade.

In the men's second division, four candidates are also up for the best player; Mihir Bhat (Indorwa CC), Daniel Ngumyusenge (Zonic), Ignace Ntirenganya (Zonic) and Mehebub Shikh (Spartans CC).

Three nominees have been made in the women's second tier; Cynthia Tuyizere (Ndera Girls CC), Diane Umuhoza (Queen of Victory CC) and Ester Nyirahabimana (Sorwathe Girls CC).

Bosco Tuyizere, Joseph Karemera, and Eric Ndangamyambi have been shortlisted for the coach of the year, while three cricketers from Zonic CC will be contesting for the best upcoming player. They include Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Daniel Ngumyusenge and Ignace Ntirenganya.

Indatwa Hampshire star Gisele Ishimwe, Divine Gihozo (Sorwathe), and Belyse Murekatete (Oasis CC) make the shortlist for the award in women's section.

Meanwhile, there will also be recognized the best team of the year in all the four categories (men and women's first and second divisions) as well as the Umpire of the Year.