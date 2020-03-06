Rwanda: Cricket - Nominees Revealed for RCA Excellence Awards

6 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Pankaj Vekaria, the right-hand batsman and fast bowler for Kutch Tigers Cricket along with Telugu Cricket Club pair of Orchide Tuyisenge and Eric Niyomugabo have been nominated for the Male Player of the Year award.

The glittering event to honor the top-performing cricketers - in different categories - from the 2019 season takes place this Friday, March 6, at Kigali Serena Hotel.

Diane Bimenyimana, batter Henriette Ishimwe and Olive Dusabimana are vying for the Female Player of the Year accolade.

In the men's second division, four candidates are also up for the best player; Mihir Bhat (Indorwa CC), Daniel Ngumyusenge (Zonic), Ignace Ntirenganya (Zonic) and Mehebub Shikh (Spartans CC).

Three nominees have been made in the women's second tier; Cynthia Tuyizere (Ndera Girls CC), Diane Umuhoza (Queen of Victory CC) and Ester Nyirahabimana (Sorwathe Girls CC).

Bosco Tuyizere, Joseph Karemera, and Eric Ndangamyambi have been shortlisted for the coach of the year, while three cricketers from Zonic CC will be contesting for the best upcoming player. They include Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Daniel Ngumyusenge and Ignace Ntirenganya.

Indatwa Hampshire star Gisele Ishimwe, Divine Gihozo (Sorwathe), and Belyse Murekatete (Oasis CC) make the shortlist for the award in women's section.

Meanwhile, there will also be recognized the best team of the year in all the four categories (men and women's first and second divisions) as well as the Umpire of the Year.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.