Cameroon: Yaounde - CERAC Organises Sporting Walk

5 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The exercise meant to enable the women keep fit took place during the early hours of yesterday, March 4, 2020.

From the Rond-Point Bastos Junction to the Yaounde Parcours Vita, some national and diplomatic members of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), undertook a sporting walk of about two kilometers in a bid to be physically fit to commemorate the 35th International Women's Day on the theme "Promoting Gender and Protecting Women's Right by 2020: Taking Stock of Actions Undertaken, Setting A New Course". It all started as early as 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday March 4, when the women assembled at the main office of the charitable association created by the First Lady of Cameroon, Mrs Chantal Biya. In a bus, they drove to the Rond-Point Bastos Junction. At that point, the women with help from Sports and Physical Education Instructors at Parcours Vita Yaounde, carried out an exercise of body stretching, to relax their muscles. According to one of the Sport Instructors, Patrick Domche, the exercise was meant to avoid surprises such as fractures. Shortly after, the CERAC ladies, carrying a banner which read 35th International Women's Day: Sporting Walk of Circle of Friends of Cameroon" walked through the main road into the Parcours Vita Sports Complex. Leading the sporting walk was the General Coordinator of CERAC, Dr Mrs Grace Dion Ngute. She used the occasion to thank the First Lady, Founding President of CERAC, who is always doing something to encourage and empower women. Dr Grace Dion Ngute revealed that the sporting walk is one of the events organized by CERAC in line with activities to mark this years' International Women's Day. The walk, she explained, was meant to help women feel naturally free in spirit and keep their bodies fit. Accompanied by the rhythms of the National Institute of Youths and Sports (INJS) band, the women happily walked to the Parcours Vita sport complex to carry out some acrobatic movements of their bodies. At the fitness hall of Parcours Vita, they carried out acrobatic movements using machines to relax the difference muscles of the body and to warm up the heart. This is aimed at curbing cardiac problems.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.