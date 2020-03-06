Cameroon: Yaounde - CERAC Organises Sporting Walk

The exercise meant to enable the women keep fit took place during the early hours of yesterday, March 4, 2020.

From the Rond-Point Bastos Junction to the Yaounde Parcours Vita, some national and diplomatic members of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), undertook a sporting walk of about two kilometers in a bid to be physically fit to commemorate the 35th International Women's Day on the theme "Promoting Gender and Protecting Women's Right by 2020: Taking Stock of Actions Undertaken, Setting A New Course". It all started as early as 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday March 4, when the women assembled at the main office of the charitable association created by the First Lady of Cameroon, Mrs Chantal Biya. In a bus, they drove to the Rond-Point Bastos Junction. At that point, the women with help from Sports and Physical Education Instructors at Parcours Vita Yaounde, carried out an exercise of body stretching, to relax their muscles. According to one of the Sport Instructors, Patrick Domche, the exercise was meant to avoid surprises such as fractures. Shortly after, the CERAC ladies, carrying a banner which read 35th International Women's Day: Sporting Walk of Circle of Friends of Cameroon" walked through the main road into the Parcours Vita Sports Complex. Leading the sporting walk was the General Coordinator of CERAC, Dr Mrs Grace Dion Ngute. She used the occasion to thank the First Lady, Founding President of CERAC, who is always doing something to encourage and empower women. Dr Grace Dion Ngute revealed that the sporting walk is one of the events organized by CERAC in line with activities to mark this years' International Women's Day. The walk, she explained, was meant to help women feel naturally free in spirit and keep their bodies fit. Accompanied by the rhythms of the National Institute of Youths and Sports (INJS) band, the women happily walked to the Parcours Vita sport complex to carry out some acrobatic movements of their bodies. At the fitness hall of Parcours Vita, they carried out acrobatic movements using machines to relax the difference muscles of the body and to warm up the heart. This is aimed at curbing cardiac problems.