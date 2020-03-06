Zimbabwe: ZITF Hosting in Doubt Over Coronavirus Threat

6 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The holding 2020 edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) could be in doubt following the fast spread of coronavirus from its original Chinese source to many parts of the world with massive death being reported.

This year's ZITF exhibition will run from 21 to 25 April under the theme: Augmenting Trade and Investment Towards a Shared Economic Vision.

According to ZITF'S acting Marketing and Public and Relations Manager, Doreen Dzamatira, a total of seven countries namely Belarus, Botswana, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Tanzania have confirmed their participation at this year's fair.

Belarus, one of the participating countries has recorded six cases of the novel coronavirus infection.

The first case was detected and confirmed in that country late February this year.

More than 3 000 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in different world countries following the first outbreak recorded in Wuhan, Hubei province.

Over 93 000 cases have been recorded across the world, most of them in China which has also the highest number of deaths.

Dzamatira said the company will issue a statement concerning whether the country's premier trade showcase will go ahead or not this Friday after consulting other stakeholders.

"Coronavirus is a national issue. I cannot comment on the implication of coronavirus on ZTIF before consulting my principals.

"Anyway, I am preparing a statement for the media tomorrow," said Dzamatira.

The company said so far 94 percent of its exhibition space has been sold.

Last year China, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and South Africa participated at the fair. Deaths have also been reported in Iran, Italy and the United States and authorities are considering new quarantine zones and travel restrictions.

