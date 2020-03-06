Africa: Queen Sono Launches South Africa's Pearl Thusi Into Stratosphere

The eponymously titled Queen Sono is a dream project for any actress. Born Sithembile Xola on May 13 1988, 32-year-old Pearl Thusi gets to be the first among equals in the first African original series which premiered this week on Netflix. It is sitting at number seven among the top shows on Netflix in the US and that is a big deal.

Conceived by South African stand-up comedian and film maker Kagiso Lediga, Queen Sono is an action series based on Thusi's character as a female super spy. She is quoted by Essence as saying the series is empowering her to change the narrative about Africa. She said: "People like to fantasise (about)African poverty.

They think of African tragedy, and it's romanticised unbelievably. But because we have control over the narrative, we can show this is not the only thing that's happening in Africa... .."

But the devastatingly beautiful Thusi is no stranger to the big league. In 2016, she was a member of American ABC thriller Quantico. In the series, she had a regular role as Dayana Mampasi in the show's second season.

In the same year, Thusi starred as Samkelo in the romantic drama film Catching Feelings, which was released in theatres on March 9, 2018. Thusi has several other credits on film and television. Zimbabwean Chi Mhende stars in the series as director-general Miri Dube.

Queen Sono is a must-watch for those who want to see a different Africa from the one they have been force fed with and its pan-African cast, setting and themes carry special resonance.