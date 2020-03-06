Nigeria: Find Replacement for Oshiomhole, Governors' Mandate Tasks APC Governors

Abuja — The Governors' Mandate Network has asked governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC,to urgently find a worthy replacement for embattled national Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The group said its advice was predicated on the regrettable action the former governor of Edo State had caused the ruling party.

Speaking through its chairman, Osaro Onaiwu, the media network asked the governors to quickly leverage on the breather the High Court provided to salvage their party from impending ruin by nominating a replacement for the ousted Chairman, at least in acting capacity.

Onaiwu said:"The truth is that the governors are the real custodians of the party being very close to all the stakeholders at the grassroot, hence they cannot afford to be laid back when things seem not to be working well in their party.

"The Abuja Court has provided them the leeway to restructure and refocus their party away from the brigandage promoted by Oshiomhole."

Onaiwu further argued that with gubernatorial elections coming up shortly in Edo and Ondo state, it may be fatal for the party to allow any vacuum in the leadership of the party stating that Oshiomhole has caused so much havoc already and there is need to rebuild and consolidate for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

