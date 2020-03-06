Liberia: LDEA Pleebo Detachment Faces Bribery Claims

5 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By GareysonNeufville, Maryland And Jonathan Browne

The special agent of the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency -LDEA, in Maryland County, Robison Boakai, denies bribery claims against the agency.

He said the LDEA chapter in the county has come under increased attacks by the public for allegedly taking bribe to release suspects.

Speaking to the Voice of Pleebo 93.5FM, a community radio station in the district, Mr. Boakia clarified that the DEA does not exercise sympathy for any suspect, especially people involved in suspicious acts that could damage the country and the future of the young generation.

He clarified that several suspects that were released recently after police preliminary investigation found them not guilty.

Let me make something clear to the public tonight on this radio and those falsely accusing this body that we have the absolute and full authority to arrest any suspect and if found guilty during investigation, will face the full penalty, [but] if found not guilty the body will have no alternative but to let free and that's while exactly what happened during the investigation of those people that were released", Agent Boakai said.

At the same time he disclosed that during a street raid by the Joint Security recently in the county, high quantity of drugs were arrested, including 50 parcels of marijuana, 52 raps of heroin, four cutlasses,knives, among others with total street value of approximately 30,000 thousand Liberian dollars.

Mr. Boakia stressed that though issue of mobility remains a challenge to the DEA in Maryland, his men are making frantic efforts to ensure those involved in drugs abuse and other harmful substances are arrested, charged and prosecuted.

