Liberia: Amb. Nyenabo Heads African Ambassadors to EU

The Liberia delegation to the Permanent Mission of the African Union headed by Ambassador Dr. Isaac W. Nyenabo, II, has been appointed as chairman for the period of three (3) months on a rotational basis of the African Group of Ambassadors commonly called the African Group of Brussels, from March 4 to June 4, 2020, with Algeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Africa, Togo, Uganda serving as Vice-Chairpersons, respectively of the Bureau of African Ambassadors.

Ambassador Nyenabo is the first Liberian diplomat to head such post in many years.

According to a dispatch from Brussels, Ambassador Nyenabo replaces his Kenyan Counterpart, Ambassador Joshua MUGODO (Outgoing Chairperson) whose tour of duty as Chair of the group has ended.

The dispatch further states that the incoming Chairman will consider the outcomes of 33rd Summit of the African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 6-10 February 2020; issues concerning the next AU-EU Ministerial meeting in Kigali (10th College-to-College) report, State of play on the ACP-EU Post-2020 Cotonou negotiations (African Regional Protocol), preparation for the upcoming celebration of Africa Day 2020 and The European Development Days.

In remark, Ambassador Nyenabo expressed warm appreciation and gratitude to the 55 member states of the African Union in Brussels for the opportunity given him to serve as Chair of the Group. He, however, assured his Colleagues of President George MannehWeah's commitment to multilateralism, regional integration, effective solidarity, and promotion of peace.

For his part, the outgoing Chairman, Ambassador Joshua MUGODO congratulated Amb. Nyenabo on his ascendency and presented the activity report of GAAB for the period.

The African Group of Ambassadors comprises all diplomatic Missions of AU Member States accredited to Brussels. Dispatch