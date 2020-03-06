Liberia: Rep. Cole in Another Coupon Scandal

Bong County Representative Josiah Marvin Cole is for the second time in the news for reportedly tempering with gasoline intended for staffers' buses at thye Capitol.

The corridor of the House of Representatives was a scene of noise and murmurings among staffers, demanding to know why the assigned buses are not taking them home and bringing them to work as usual, something that led some members of the leadership to raise the issue up with Representative Josiah Marvin Cole, who chairs the Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

According to a source within the leadership of the House of Representatives of the Liberian Legislature confided in this paper that Representative Cole, who serves as co chairman now acting chairman of the House's Committee on Rules, Order and Administration is placed in of distribution of gasoline for lawmakers and staffers.

Information obtained by this paper revealed Rep. Cole is also responsible for distribution of gasoline for lawmakers and staffers, but for the past two weeks, he has yet to make available coupon for staffers' busses thereby, leading all staffers to transport themselves to work and back.

When quizzed by some members of the leadership of the House why the staffers' buses are being parked for weeks, Cole apologized and promised to pay back the coupons upon receipt supplies for March.

Due to the failure of the buses to transport employees of the House of Representatives, some staffers are now reneging to report to work, as required by the rules of the House.

When contacted via mobile phone yesterday afternoon, Representative Cole denied the allegation saying, "nothing of such happened" in an aggressive tune and immediately off the call.

On several occasions this reporter called both his private and official numbers but the lawmaker refused to take the call.

However, Representative Josiah Marvin Cole and his colleague from Montserrado County District#7 had previously been in a tussle over gasoline coupons intended for members of the House and staffers at the Capitol.

The New Dawn gathered that the Bong lawmaker allegedly reduced the quantity of coupon slips for some lawmakers and diverted same to his personal use.It all started when Montserrado District#7 Representative Solomon George and Representative Cole locked in a serious argument, raining insults at each other in the public glare.

Representative George, widely known as a 'no nonsense' man immediately confiscated Cole's mobile phone, demanding his remaining coupons or else, he (Cole) would not get his phone back. The confusion lasted about ten minutes in the newly constructed annex of the Capitol before Speaker Bhofal Chambers and other leaders of the House of Representatives intervened and released Cole's phone from a rather angry Solomon George.

The House of Representatives had not received gasoline allotment since May this year with the current consignment being the first in many months.