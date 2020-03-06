Sudan - Spain Cooperation in Tourism Discussed

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Ministry of Information and Culture Dr Garaham Abdul Gadir met in his office Thursday with Spanish Ambassador to Sudan, Mr. Alberto Ucelay and discussed ways of boosting cooperation in area of tourism.

Dr Garaham thanked Spain representing in its ambassador to Sudan for invitation extended to him to take part in the Annual Vitur Tourism Fair and concern Spain remained giving to Sudan participation.

The Undersecretary expressed genuine desire to utilize Spain's experiment in tourism and employ it for favor of the national economy.

He added that participation in Fitur Tourism Fair should be an impetus for enhancement of tourism work in the country.

The Spanish Ambassador , for his part, referred to his visits to archaeological sites at Bagrawia and Karim and said he was astonished by large numbers of archaeological sites which , he said, deserve to be seen.

He expressed readiness of Spain to share Sudan its experiences in areas of tourism and culture and to exert more efforts to make Sudan more attractive for Spanish tourists.