Sudan: Tawer Pledges to Address Challenges Facing Universities in N. Kordofan

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obied — Member of the Soveriegn Council Prof. Siddiq Tawer has underscored concern of structures of the tanstioanl period with education , disclosing that superiority of countries is built via education.

Having met with universities Vice-Chancellors and professors in North Kordofan State in presence of caretaker Wali of the State Maj. Gen. Al Sadiq Al-Tayeb in Obied Thursday , Prof. Tawer undertook to ease challenges facing universities and professors.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kordofan University Prof. Ahmed Mohamed Al-Naem said in a press statement that the meeting was fruitful and that the Member of the Sovereign Council listened to prolems the universities in the State have suffered from , professors' issues and roles of universities in development of the communities.

Prof. Al-Naem added that he meeting reviewed progress of study at universities and problems of students regarding housing , accommodation and transportation.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kordofan University stated that Prof. Tawer pledged to remove all obstacles impeding work of universities in North Kordofan State.

