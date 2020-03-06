Sudan: Italian Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Visits National Museum

Khartoum — The Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emmanuela del Rey, visited Thursday, the Sudan's National Museum, where she was received by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information Dr. Graham Abdul Gadir.

Dr. Graham has praised the fruitful cooperation between Sudan and Italy in the cultural and tourism field, he pointed out that the Italian government has provided support for the rehabilitation of the museum, maintenance of its building, and the displaying equipments.

HE added that Italian Deputy Foreign Minister has got acquainted with the civilization of Sudan and its historical sequence via the presented original models, pointing to the positive impact of the visit in attracting supporting to the museum, indicating role of the visit in providing sufficient knowledge for future generations.

He asserted benefits of the Italian Deputy Foreign Minister visit to Sudan, and her meetings with officials in the Sovereign and Council of Ministers, expecting a wider openness with Italy in all fields, especially the field of tourism.