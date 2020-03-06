Sudan: Italian Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Visits National Museum

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emmanuela del Rey, visited Thursday, the Sudan's National Museum, where she was received by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information Dr. Graham Abdul Gadir.

Dr. Graham has praised the fruitful cooperation between Sudan and Italy in the cultural and tourism field, he pointed out that the Italian government has provided support for the rehabilitation of the museum, maintenance of its building, and the displaying equipments.

HE added that Italian Deputy Foreign Minister has got acquainted with the civilization of Sudan and its historical sequence via the presented original models, pointing to the positive impact of the visit in attracting supporting to the museum, indicating role of the visit in providing sufficient knowledge for future generations.

He asserted benefits of the Italian Deputy Foreign Minister visit to Sudan, and her meetings with officials in the Sovereign and Council of Ministers, expecting a wider openness with Italy in all fields, especially the field of tourism.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.