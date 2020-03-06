Sudan: National Alliance in Port Sudan Supports Establishment of Relations With All Countries

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Sudan National Alliance in the Red Sea State announced support to establishment of diplomatic relations with all countries including Israel for serving the Sudan's high interest.

This came during a press conference the Alliance held in Port Sudan Thursday under the theme "Towards Civilian Democratic Unified State "

Members of the Alliance affirmed in the conference that the December Revolution has given the Sudanese people a historic chance to change the Sudanese situation to better , referring to importance of reaching a comprehensive political settlement.

The Alliance called for imposing control over basic commodities and prices , fighting monopoly and moving towards agricultural manufacturing to increase the economic values for the Sudanese products

The Speakers also called for development of local communities.

The members of the Sudan National Alliance said that national institutions in the Red Sea State should remain under possession of the Sudanese people and that only elected legislative council could decide on their fate.

