South Africa: Pupils Hospitalised After Eating Vetkoek Bought From Local Vendor

6 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Almost 100 primary school children in Tshwane were rushed to hospital on Thursday morning after eating vetkoek they had bought from a local vendor.

According to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, about 97 Grade 4 to Grade 7 learners from Soshangaan Primary School were treated at various clinics, suffering from stomach cramps.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that the affected learners bought fat cakes (vetkoek) from a local vendor en route to school [on Thursday] morning.

"The learners then complained of stomach cramps, whereby the school issued an emergency medical services and outbreak alert. Learners were then swiftly transported to clinics, where they were attended to and later discharged."

Learners were treated at Tlamelong Clinic, Boekenhout Clinic and Sedilega Clinic.

Three learners were taken by their parents to medical centres of choice.

"Fortunately, all learners have since been discharged. It is important to note that no learner suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. The psycho-social team was dispatched to the school for necessary support.

"Furthermore, fat cake samples were taken by environmental health practitioners for lab analysis," Mabona said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.