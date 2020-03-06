Sudan: Economist - 'Bank of Sudan Statement On End to U.S. Sanctions a Scandal'

Khartoum — A press statement yesterday by the director of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS), Badreldin Abdelrahim, announcing 'an end to all forms of economic sanctions imposed on Sudan by the USA', has been met with criticism and ridicule, and branded 'a scandal'.

Yesterday's CBoS communique says that the bank received a letter from the director of the penal office at the US State Department through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stating the end of all forms of economic sanctions imposed on Sudan under the executive orders 13067 and 13412, issued October 12, 2017.

The director indicated that, according to the cancellation of the two orders, the penalties were lifted for 157 Sudanese institutions. Only a number of individuals and institutions associated with the events in Darfur remain within the sanctions.

According to the CBoS statement, the US letter indicates that this does not have anything to do with the issue of bank transfers, as well as three links indicating the announcement of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury that sanctions have ended for 157 Sudanese institutions on October 12, 2017.

The announcement has sparked wide reactions among Sudanese. Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Professor Hamid Eltigani, Head of the Department of Public Policy and Administration at the American University in Cairo, was sharply critical of the CBoS announcement.

"The Bank of Sudan's press release is a scandal, either out of ignorance or lack of understanding of the content of the [US State Dept] letter, or it is in the context of a public relations campaign, he said.

He explained that the Bank's statement is based on a letter from the Sanctions Policy Office in response to an inquiry from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Gamareldin.

He explained that "the letter has nothing new and that it is just a reminder of the lifting of sanctions since October 2017 and a notification of the possibility of making bank transfers since that date." He said that there is nothing new to celebrate and that the publication of the letter from Washington is just a confirmation.

