Sudan: Three Dead, Several Wounded in Darfur Violence, Robbery

5 March 2020
Nierteti / Kendebe — Three people were killed and several others were wounded in separate incidents in Nierteti locality in Central Darfur and Kendebe in West Darfur during the past two days.

Adam Hokar told Dabanga Radio that a group of gunmen attacked a Kouri nomad settlement north of Nierteti on Tuesday evening. "Obeid Ibrahim and Farah Jubara were Killed immediately, Mohamed Eisa was injured, while the others responded to the attackers, killing two of them, and wounding others."

Hokar said that he was not aware of the causes or motives for the attack.

"The situation is very tense in the area as a result of the gathering of militants from both sides," he said. "The authorities sent a security force from the state capital Zalingei to contain the situation."

On Wednesday, armed men on horses opened fire against a group of displaced people who were making bricks and wounded four of them, including two brothers Babikir and Ali Ishag who were transferred to a hospital in critical condition.

Omar Gasim told Radio Dabanga that four gunmen on camels attacked a vehicle that was on its way from Kendebe in West Darfur to Bir Sileiba on Tuesday, Ibrahim Shogar was killed outright, and another was wounded. The robbers made off with the money and goods in the vehicle.

In response, the residents went out in a demonstration and gathered in front of the locality demanding the arrest of the perpetrators and the closure of the gold mine in the locality which has become a security threat in the area.

He said that the governor of West Darfur arrived yesterday in the locality and held a meeting with the military garrison.

He decided to continue working in the mine, while taking the necessary security measures.

However, the residents rejected the decision demanding the closure of the mine.

Security forces in Central Darfur detained seven displaced people from the Murnei and Doha camps against the backdrop of the events that occurred on Friday and Saturday.

Adam Rijal, a leading member of the General Coordination of Darfur Displaced People and Refugees, said that the detainees are Zeinab Jibril, Deputy head of Murnei camp, Doctor Mohamed Hussein from the Doha camp clinic, Abdelrahman Abdelgadir, Sheikh Abubakar Keesi, Ismail Arbab, and Abdelkarim, a teacher who was held in the Doha camp.

In a statement, camp sheikhs condemned "these arbitrary arrests and the unjustified targeting of displaced and unarmed civilians by the state government - while the current transitional government claims to be the government of the revolution".

The statement demanded the authorities of Central and West Darfur and Khartoum states to release the displaced immediately without conditions.

In Khartoum, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok confirmed his government's support for the new native administration programme in Darfur to enable it to play its role in resolving disputes and strengthening inter-relations between societies in Darfur.

Yesterday, Hamdok said addressing the native administration leaders of Darfur at the Council of Ministers that the native administration is the custodian of all tribal reconciliations in the country, calling for the creation of a national project to agree on how to govern Sudan.

